Ned DeLong, 80, of Wapakoneta, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Ned was born on Aug. 31, 1939 in Wapakoneta to Harley and Myrtle DeLong who have preceded him in death. On Jan. 12, 1963, he married JoAnn Bauman who survives.
Ned is survived by his children, Ned Jr. (Mindy) DeLong, Dan (Tammy) DeLong, Julie (John) Kidd, Tom (Jenny) DeLong, Jessica (Andy) Bachman; 10 grandchildren: Tyler (Jenny) Stevely, Chelsea (Eric) Amstutz, Debbie (Travis) Best, Rob (Alison) DeLong, Amanda, April, Sam, Amy, Abby, Emma DeLong; four great-grandchildren Abraham, Vincent, Grayson, and Selah.
Ned was preceded in death by his infant brother Donald, brother Jim (Elaine) DeLong, sister Marybeth (Glen) Carpenter and a grandson, Alex DeLong.
Ned retired from Ford Motor Company Lima Engine Plant after 31 years. He loved attending Wapak Redskins Football games and rarely missed a game in 60 years. He started and coached the fifth and sixth grade CYO Basketball Program at Wapakoneta St. Joe. He also coached Pony League baseball for 18 years. Ned was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Cincinnati Reds. He loved his three Dobermans and enjoyed mowing grass for others. Ned was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church or the Ryan Young Memorial Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com. The DeLong family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.
Ned was born on Aug. 31, 1939 in Wapakoneta to Harley and Myrtle DeLong who have preceded him in death. On Jan. 12, 1963, he married JoAnn Bauman who survives.
Ned is survived by his children, Ned Jr. (Mindy) DeLong, Dan (Tammy) DeLong, Julie (John) Kidd, Tom (Jenny) DeLong, Jessica (Andy) Bachman; 10 grandchildren: Tyler (Jenny) Stevely, Chelsea (Eric) Amstutz, Debbie (Travis) Best, Rob (Alison) DeLong, Amanda, April, Sam, Amy, Abby, Emma DeLong; four great-grandchildren Abraham, Vincent, Grayson, and Selah.
Ned was preceded in death by his infant brother Donald, brother Jim (Elaine) DeLong, sister Marybeth (Glen) Carpenter and a grandson, Alex DeLong.
Ned retired from Ford Motor Company Lima Engine Plant after 31 years. He loved attending Wapak Redskins Football games and rarely missed a game in 60 years. He started and coached the fifth and sixth grade CYO Basketball Program at Wapakoneta St. Joe. He also coached Pony League baseball for 18 years. Ned was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Cincinnati Reds. He loved his three Dobermans and enjoyed mowing grass for others. Ned was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church or the Ryan Young Memorial Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com. The DeLong family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2020.