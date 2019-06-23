Home

Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Nellie A. (Fisher) Behm


1945 - 2019
Nellie A. (Fisher) Behm Obituary
Nellie A. Fisher Behm, 73, of Wapakoneta, died 6:45 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born Nov. 18, 1945, in Lima, the daughter of Wilbert and Thelma Fisher, who preceded her in death. On July 1, 2000, Nellie married the love of her life, Robert L. Behm Sr., and he died May 9, 2004.
Nellie leaves behind her precious daughter, Andrea Woodward Slone, and her extended family, Stacy (Cody) Foster, and three grandchildren, Brandon, Meisha, and Dakota.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Wilbert and Nellie Klingerman, and paternal grandparents, Soloman and Anna Fisher.
Nellie worked at Big Bear Plus, Wapakoneta and was manager of Defiance Commons, Wapakoneta. She served as president of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, and was active with the American Legion Post #330, both of Wapakoneta. She attended Botkins Schools.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2109, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Fr. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton. The family will receive family and friends from noon until time of the service, Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Cancer Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 24, 2019
