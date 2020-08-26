1/
Nelson E. Bowsher
Nelson E. Bowsher, 86, passed away at 8:50 p.m., Aug. 23, 2020, at Springview Manor Nursing Home.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services Eastside Chapel. Due to current COVID-19 conditions, we ask that all please wear a mask. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday at Walnut Hills Cemetery, New Hampshire, with Rev. Ted Bible officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or St. Marks United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
