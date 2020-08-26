Nelson E. Bowsher, 86, passed away at 8:50 p.m., Aug. 23, 2020, at Springview Manor Nursing Home.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services Eastside Chapel. Due to current COVID-19 conditions, we ask that all please wear a mask. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday at Walnut Hills Cemetery, New Hampshire, with Rev. Ted Bible officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or St. Marks United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.