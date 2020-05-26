Norma J. (Fiebiger) Schmerge
1953 - 2020
Norma J. Schmerge, 67, of Botkins, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on April 1, 1953 in Sidney to Robert and Erma (Ballweg) Fiebiger who preceded her in death. On Sept. 27, 1975, she married Ray Schmerge and he survives in Botkins.
Survivors include four children, Paul (Karen) Schmerge, Peggy (Kurt) Schnippel, Linda (Scott) Poeppelman, Dale (Amber) Schmerge; 10 grandchildren, Katie, Luke Schmerge, Kayla, Lucy Schnippel, Robert "R.J.", Evan Poeppelman, Hank, Rudy, Toby, Annie Schmerge; a brother, Don (Carolyn) Fiebiger; a sister, Donna (Kenny) Castle; a mother-in-law, Catherine Schmerge; a sister-in-law, Carol (Tom) Schlueter; five brothers-in-law, John (Joyce Subler) Schmerge, Joe (Krissie) Schmerge, Leonard (Kecia) Schmerge, Leo (Julie) Schmerge, Gary (Darcy) Schmerge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, David Fiebiger, and a father-in-law, George Schmerge.
Norma was a 1971 graduate of Sidney High School and had worked at Holloway Sportswear, Leaders and Agrana. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed collecting angels and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, Botkins with Rev. Jarred Kohn and Rev. Kyle Schnippel officiating where social distancing will be practiced. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Botkins Fire Department or Immaculate Conception Church. The Schmerge family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 26 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
