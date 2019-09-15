Home

Oliver J. "Junior" Place


1926 - 2019
Oliver J. "Junior" Place Obituary
Oliver J. "Junior" Place, 92, of rural Wapakoneta, died 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor.
He was born Dec. 16, 1926, in Auglaize County, the son of Vernon and Lydia (Casperson) Place, who preceded him in death. He was married to Donna J. Cook, and she preceded him in death.
Survivors include two children, Debbie (Todd) Miller, Lima, Michael (Denise) Place, Anna; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale Place, Dick Place, Franklin (Kay) Place, and Max (Barbara) Place; sister-in-law, Betty Place.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Place, a brother, Jay Place, and two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Place and Virginia Place.
Junior worked as a supervisor with the National Lime & Stone Co. He was a graduate of Buckland High School and an U.S. Army veteran. Junior was a member of the Bowersock Bros. V.F.W. Post #6772, and a member and past commander of the the American Legion, Post # 191, both of Spencerville. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and attending ball games.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Kent Place officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be follow in the Ft. Amanda Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Spencerville Veterans. The family will receive family and friends 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to the service, Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Manor. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 16, 2019
