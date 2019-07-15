Orval A. "Bud" Hengstler Jr., 89, of Wapakoneta, passed away the morning of July 8, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville.

On March 28, 1930, Bud was born at home to Orval A. and Leona (Edgington) Hengstler, Sr. who have preceded him in death.

Bud is survived by his four daughters, Cathy and Steve Oen, of Wapakoneta, Diana and Steve Penhorwood, of Celina, Cindy and Louie Erb, of Wapakoneta, and Vicki and Larry Winkler, of Wapakoneta; 10 grandchildren, Stacy (Oen) and Wade King, Carey Oen, Pete Oen, Kelly (Penhorwood) and Brett Sciotto, Kris (Penhorwood) and Cory Howell, Desiree (Erb) and Josh Hole, Erica (Erb) and Nathan Preston, Mindy (Erb) and Jarret Webb, Rachel (Winkler) and Aaron Vorhees, and Allen and Katelyn Winkler; 19 great-grandchildren; his sister, Marie Snider, of Cridersville; and his special friend, Evonda Erb, of Wapakoneta.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Maryellen E. (Bowsher) Hengstler; their infant daughter, Cheryl; one great-grandchild; sister, Mary and Morris Koch; and a brother-in-law, Glen Snider.

On Feb. 17, 1951, at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois, Bud took Maryellen to be his wife, and so began their 65 year marriage. They moved to Wichita, Kansas, for three years while Bud was in the Air Force. The birth of two daughters and an honorable discharge later, they returned to Ohio and the family farm. For over 50 years, Bud farmed, with the help of Maryellen, while continuing to raise their growing family. During that busy time, Bud drove a school bus for the Wapakoneta City School for 25 years, and served as a trustee for Duchouquet Township for 20 years. He was a member of the VFW Post 8445, Eagles Aerie 691, and the American Legion, all in Wapakoneta. In keeping with his farming roots, Bud was proud to be part of the Grand Lake Tractor Pullers Association and the Buckeye Farm Antique Club. On Sundays, Bud could be found with Maryellen at the Uniopolis United Methodist Church.

In later years, Bud and Maryellen loved to travel and go camping with family and friends. He was passionate about John Deere tractors and equipment, always wanting to purchase more. Bud was a dedicated farmer; he loved his land and was proud of what he did. But even more than that, Bud was a family man. He was a devoted dad and grandpa, who treasured the time with his family.

Services will begin at 12 p.m. noon, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Rev. Gary Bragg will officiate. Military rites will be performed by the VFW Post 8445, Wapakoneta. Private entombment of his cremated remains will be in St. Matthews Cemetery, Cridersville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wapakoneta FFA or to the Uniopolis Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on July 16, 2019