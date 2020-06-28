Pamela Burns

Pamela M. "Pam" Burns, 69, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, passed away at 5:07 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.
She was born on September 1, 1950 in Fostoria, OH to John & Margaret (Deitchman) Reinhard who preceded her in death. She married Robert Burns on June 25, 2004 and he survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include three children, Kevin (Deb Wuebbenhorst) Housel of Anna, Karina Gibson and Kendra (Chad) Mitchell both of Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren, Kaylin (Dylan) Lauck, Kyle Gibson, Chloe Mitchell, Cameron Gibson, Kassidy Mitchell, Corbin Mitchell, McKenzie Simcoe-Housel; one great-granddaughter, Reagan Lauck; two brothers John (Marsha) Reinhard, Brian Reinhard; and her dog Parker.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Mark Gibson.
Pam was a 1968 graduate of Fostoria High School and later earned her associates degree at Lima Technical College. She was a member of the American Legion Post 330 and the St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Pam enjoyed every minute of retirement alongside her husband. She was an amazing cook and loved to plan family vacations.
Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and taking care of her vast array of plants and flowers. She had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating.
Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice.
The Burns family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 28 to Jul. 3, 2020.