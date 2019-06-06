Home

Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Burial
Following Services
Pamela D. (Rinehart) Brown, 66, of Wapakoneta passed away at 6:25 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1952 in Sidney, to George and Demetra (Schuler) Rinehart. On Nov. 24, 1973 she married Eugene Brown, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include six children: Jason (Darcy) Brown of Springboro, Jeffrey (Megan) Brown of Jackson Center, Jennifer Brown of Springboro, Janna (Jon) Manning of Miamisburg, Justin (Trisha) Brown of Mendon, Jessica Brown of Springboro; seven grandchildren, Lincoln and Camryn Brown, Ella and Isaac Manning, Ella, Emerald and Everett Brown; two sisters, Sandra (Lou) Klopfenstein and Kimberly (Phillip) Metz; two brothers, Bruce (Susan) Rinehart and Alan (Randi) Rinehart, all of Wapakoneta; a sister-in-law, brother in law, several aunts and uncles, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father George Rinehart, father in law Ferdinand Brown Jr., and mother in law Dorothy (Steinke) Brown.
Pam was a 1971 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Clay Township. She was a homemaker and was very active with the family dairy farm. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, crocheting, and baking.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Clay Township with Rev. Bob Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to or . Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 7, 2019
