Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
(419) 645-4501
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bayliff and Son Funeral Home
Cridersville, OH
Pamela Kay (McVicker) Burden


1955 - 2019
Pamela Kay (McVicker) Burden Obituary
Pamela Kay Burden age 64, of Lima passed away Monday, July 29, at Lima Memorial.
She was born Jan. 27, 1955 to Thomas and Viva Rohn McVicker, her mother survives in Lafayette. She married David Burden on Feb. 21, 1981 and he survives in Lima.
Pam loved camping, growing herbs, thrift store shopping and going to auctions.
Additional survivors include three daughters: Melissa (Jeremy Becker) Layton, Krystal (Richard) Fergus, and Ashley (Matt) Harruff, all of Wapak; 14 grandchildren: Haylee Roop, Coby Layton, Carson Smith, Gabriel Schellenberg, Damien Schellenberg, Blaine Fergus, Lowell Fergus, Haylie Fergus, Kindal Spradlin, Charlie Miranda, Jaydon Swieney, Izabella Harruff, Dominic Harruff and Madison Harruff; a great-granddaughter, Willow Miranda; and a sister, Connie J. Graham of Florida.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Tom McVicker.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery, Cridersville. Memorial contributions may be given to Deb's Dogs and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
