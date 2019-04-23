Home

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
(419) 645-4501
Patricia L. "Pat" Fox


Patricia L. "Pat" Fox


1962 - 2019
Patricia L. "Pat" Fox Obituary
Patricia L. 'Pat' Fox age 56, of Lima, passed away 6:41 a.m., Monday, April 22 at Lima Memorial.
She was born Nov. 8, 1962 in Boulder City, NV to the late Glenn E. and Betty Margraves Gossard. She married David E. Fox April 4, 1981 and he survives in Lima.
Pat had worked for TMD of Delphos and was a member of Lima Missionary Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her grandkids who lovingly called her Nona.
Additional survivors include sons: Daniel Fox and Michael (Jennifer) Fox of Waynesfield; five grandchildren: Hayden, Emily, Landon Fox, Kaymden Prater and Jaycee Fox; siblings: Vicki (Eddie) Crowe, Joe (Kim) Gossard both of Lima, Trina (John) Bond of Harrod and Glenn (Angela) Gossard, Jr. of Lima and a father-in-law David W. Fox of Lima.
She was preceded in death by a sister Gwen Inmon and mother-in-law Nellie Mae Fox.
The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 25th at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Terry Brock officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help with services and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
