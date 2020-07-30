Paul C. Millisor, 86, of Wapakoneta, died 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Gardens of Wapakoneta.
He was born Feb. 13, 1934, in St. Marys, the son of Charles and Louetta (Frey) Millisor.
He is survived by his wife, Carol (Minnich) Millisor of Wapakoneta. He is also survived by his children: Jan (Bryan) Dietz; Laura (Curtis) Earl. He is survived by his grandchildren: Matthew Dietz, Michael (Natalie) Dietz, Nicole Earl and Cameron Earl; great granddaughter: Nicolette Dietz
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Millisor, and his sister, Anita (Walter) Bensman.
A family service has been held. Memorials may be made to the Auglaize Council on Aging. Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Paul's funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to his family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.