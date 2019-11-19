|
|
Paul Dunlap, 92, of Cridersville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Otterbein Rehab in Cridersville.
He was born Dec. 23, 1926, at home in Delphos to Paul Alexander and Katie (Hendricks) Dunlap. Paul was united in marriage to Beatrice Katherine Benson. They had been married for 70 years, missing the 71 year milestone by a month. Bea survives in Cridersville.
Paul is survived by three daughters: Paula (Jerry) McComas of Delphos, Susan (William) Jordan of Lima, and Claudia "Jean" Casebolt of Cridersville. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Misty Dawn Kishbaugh, Brandy Michele Williams, Rachel Elizabeth Burwell, Terry Paul Fair, Melissa Marie Fair, Katherine Marie Place, Angela Nicole Phillips, and Kevin Paul Casebolt; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Ann Dunlap of Springfield.
Paul was a member of the Lima Beagle Club, life member of the VFW #3035, Eagles #471, and was an Army veteran. After the service, Paul joined the Delphos Police Department. He retired from the Tank Plant as a welder. Paul was the inaugural coach of the Cridersville midget football league. Paul and his family ran four pony rings at area fairs and festivals. He enjoyed playing horse shoes, hunting, fishing, and especially enjoyed making homemade wine.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's Choice. To leave condolences, please visit harterandschier.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019