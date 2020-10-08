1/1
Paul William Wehrle
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul William Wehrle, 85, of Sidney passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.
He was born on November 21, 1934 in Fryburg, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Marina (Hemmert) Wehrle.
On November 22, 1956 he married the former Mary Kathleen "Casey" Byrne, to whom he was happily married for 63 years. She recently preceded him in death on August 20, 2020.
Paul is survived by five children, Peggy (Bill) Jacob, Tom (Deb) Wehrle, Joe (Andrea) Wehrle, Dan (Karen) Wehrle and Kathy (Kevin) Gillman; 16 grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Krafcik, Dan (Libby) Jacob, Ryan (fiancé- Shay) Jacob, Michael (Mary Beth) Jacob, Nicholas, Ben and Cameron Wehrle, Lexi, Brad and Jenna Wehrle, Wesley, Danielle, John and Nicole Wehrle and Kaitlin and Kara Gillman; six great-grandchildren, Caroline and James Krafcik, Charlotte, Alex and Jonah Jacob, Thomas Jacob. Another great-grandchild is soon to be born.
Also surviving is his sister, Ruthelyn Schneider; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Aggie (Bob) Cogan, Tom (Kathy) Byrne, Margie (Gene) Horman, Janet (Mike) Ott and Patty (Paul) Korte. He was preceded in death by two siblings, John Wehrle and MaryAnn Copeland.
Paul was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1954-56. He retired as an executive from the Stolle Corporation in 1994 after a long career of dedicated service. Paul was a lifelong member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 217 and the Sidney Elks. He was a strong supporter of Holy Angels School and Lehman Catholic High School. Throughout his life he encouraged and supported his children and grandchildren through 4-H programs and never missed an opportunity to attend one of their sporting events or school activities. He loved and treasured his wife, family and friends. We were blessed by his kindness and generosity.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Fr. Andrew Hess officiating. While Mass is open to the public, a private visitation for the immediate family will be held at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Burial with military honors provided by the United States Army will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Miami County or Lehman High School in Paul's memory. Guestbook condolences may be made to Paul's family at www.cromesfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Burial
Graceland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cromes Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 8, 2020
What a sweet man who always had a smile on his face. I enjoyed working with Paul at Stolle . May he rest in peace and have eternal life.
Teresa Potts
October 7, 2020
Paul was a great supporter of the Shelby Co Jr Fair. I always enjoyed our visits at the sale. I will miss his enthusiasm
Johnny Regula
Johnny Regula
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved