Paul "P.D." Zink, 69, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born Nov. 29, 1950, in Lima, the son of Paul R. and Evelyn M. (Place) Zink. He married the love of his life, Diana Krites Zink, on July 21, 1984, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton, and she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his children: Luke (Laia) Zink of St. Marys; Mark (Mindy Slone) Zink of St. Marys; Matt (Chloe Dailey) Zink of Celina. He is survived by three grandchildren: Hayden Davis; Emmett Zink; Lincoln Zink. He is survived by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard and Dorothy Krites of St. Marys.
P.D., a lifelong dairy farmer, was a 1969 graduate of Wapakoneta High School, and proudly served as a specialist in the U.S. Army as a field artillery soldier during the Vietnam War. Thereafter he returned home and worked for the Buckland Co-op for many years and later retired from National Lime and Stone.
P.D. enjoyed spending his days farming, mowing grass,and attending Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Roughrider sporting events. Above all, P.D. enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren and his beloved dog, Brutus. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton.
Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton, the Reverend Melody Hagen and Pastor Kent Place, officiants. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to either Trinity Lutheran Church or St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital. Friends may also call one hour prior to the funeral rites on Wednesday at the church. Condolences may be sent to P.D.'s family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020