Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
(419) 645-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Jo (Gossett) Myers


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Jo (Gossett) Myers Obituary
Peggy Jo Myers, age 90 of Harrod, passed at 12:39 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.
She was born June 8, 1929 in Lima, to the late Joseph and Lauretta Naylor Gossett. On Jan. 13, 1984 she married George F. Myers who preceded her in death Sept. 2, 2015.
Peggy was a retired Licensed Pratical Nurse with St. Rita's Medical Center.
She is survived by two sons - Steve (Cathy) Oen of Wapakoneta; Doug Oen of Centerville; two daughters - Sue (Gary) Mason of Wapakoneta; Tina (Scott) Hoxie of Grand Rapids, Mich.; a step daughter - Lynette (Jim) Horton of Seffner, Fla.; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by a son - Mike Oen who died in Vietnam, 1970.
Private funeral services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Development Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -