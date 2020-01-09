|
Peggy Jo Myers, age 90 of Harrod, passed at 12:39 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.
She was born June 8, 1929 in Lima, to the late Joseph and Lauretta Naylor Gossett. On Jan. 13, 1984 she married George F. Myers who preceded her in death Sept. 2, 2015.
Peggy was a retired Licensed Pratical Nurse with St. Rita's Medical Center.
She is survived by two sons - Steve (Cathy) Oen of Wapakoneta; Doug Oen of Centerville; two daughters - Sue (Gary) Mason of Wapakoneta; Tina (Scott) Hoxie of Grand Rapids, Mich.; a step daughter - Lynette (Jim) Horton of Seffner, Fla.; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by a son - Mike Oen who died in Vietnam, 1970.
Private funeral services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Development Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020