HUNTERSVILLE, NC - Mrs. Phyllis Jean (Luther) Davis, 85, of Huntersville, NC, entered eternity on Sept. 16, 2020.

She was born Sept. 15, 1935, to the late Russell and Alice (Mees) Luther.

She is also preceded in death by her sister Carol Spangler; and her children Daniel, Timothy and Paul (wife Mako).

Mrs. Davis is survived by a brother, Dick (Mary); sisters Charlotte, Lila, Ethel (Jerry) and Julie (Dick); children Rebecca and David (Lynda); and grandchildren Vito, Andy and Sierra.

Phyllis enjoyed studying the Bible, gospel music, her family, crossword puzzles and staying connected to people around the world.

Memorial services are at this time undetermined. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to her children at P.O. Box 1454, Cornelius, NC, 28031.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store