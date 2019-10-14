|
|
Raelynn Kyli Fletcher, stillborn daughter of Adam Thomas Jackson and Chelsea Lynn (Moyler) Fletcher of Neptune, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
She was the granddaughter of Thomas Lee (Wendy Foit Keener) Fletcher of Lakeview, Blanca Maria (Garcia) and Rick Sailer of Ft. Wayne. Traci (McKinney) and Michael Richards of St. Marys, Jeff Moyler of Lima, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private family service was held on Monday, Oct. 14 at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with Rev. Mick Whistler officiating. Burial will follow in the North Grove Cemetery in Celina. Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019