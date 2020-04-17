Home

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
214 W. Pike St.
Jackson Center, OH 45334
937-596-6164
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Pearl Cemetery
Swanders, OH
Ralph E. Keller


1928 - 2020
Ralph E. Keller Obituary
Ralph E. Keller, age 91 of Jackson Center, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Celina on May 22, 1928 to the late Karl and Averil (Slusser) Keller. Ralph was also preceded in death by his son, Ralph K. Keller on April 3, 2018, and a sister, Betty Butler.
On Aug. 18, 1955, he married the love of his life for almost 65 years, Maria (Berger) Keller, and she survives.
Ralph is also survived by a daughter, Charlotte (Frank) Pusey; a special exchange student, who was like a "daughter", Snezana Dabic; daughter-in-law Diana Keller; grandchildren, Sheena, Lance, Ashleigh, Ryan, Aaron, Rachel, Justin, Megan and Moriah; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Max, Zach, Ben, Kinley, Judah, Daphne, Anastasia, Bellamy, Jaedyn, Elijah, Willow, Hadley, and Mila; a sister, Vivian McDermit; a brother-in-law; and several sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Ralph was a graduate of Jackson Center High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served as a sergeant during the Korean War. Ralph was stationed in Landeck, Austria where he met the love of his life, Maria. He then came home and worked for Holloway Sportswear and retired as Vice President of Production. Ralph was a 67-year member of the American Legion Scherer Post #493 in Jackson Center. He was a past Commander of the Shelby County American Legion and Post #493, along with past Commander of the VFW. Ralph was a past council member and mayor of Jackson Center. He loved to cook, go dancing and bowling, and travel to Florida and Austria. Ralph was a family man, who dearly loved his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. All who loved and knew Ralph will miss him.
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a service may not be in your best health interest. The family will have a private visitation and funeral service. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, for those who wish to pay their respects to Ralph and his family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Scherer Post #493, PO Box 575, Jackson Center, Ohio 45334. Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020
