On Monday, Aug. 25, 2019, Ralph William Dennings, 97, of St. Marys, passed away peacefully at Otterbein - St. Marys. Ralph was the last surviving of his family of 10.
Ralph was born May 1, 1922 to Howard and (Nina Seifert) Dennings. In El Paso, Texas, where he was stationed during WWII, Ralph married Dorothy June Valentine on April 5, 1944.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, his son, Gary W. Dennings, and daughter, Christy (Gary) Wibbeler, all of St. Marys. He also was loved and will be missed by his grandchildren: Andrew (Elizabeth) Dennings, Matthew (Angela) Wibbeler, and Alison (Jody) Poff; his great-grandchildren: Drew, Zane, Reese, and Cal Dennings; Morgan, Jersey, Jada, Roman, and River Poff.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John, Frank, and Guy. Also preceding him in death were his six sisters: Dorothy Williams, Lucille Eversman, Lillimae Zerkel, Treola Hammond, Martha Springer, and Jane Steiger.
After graduating from St. Marys Memorial High School, Ralph joined all of his brothers in service for their country by enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps (which later became the Air Force). He was the bombardier during his 35 flown missions. After the war, he returned to St. Marys and was employed as a cost estimator for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.
Ralph was known for his love of golf. His passion for the game began when, as a young boy, he would walk from town to Northmoor Country Club and earn money as a caddy. Later in life, he spent many hours on the course perfecting his game. His 10 years as the MHS golf coach allowed him to coach his two grandsons and to share his love of golf to many young men.
When not golfing, Ralph enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys. The funeral service will be held at the Wayne St. United Methodist Church in St. Marys Friday at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tim Benjamin will preside. Burial, with full military funeral honors, will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice and Wayne St. United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to his family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019