Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Randall Paul "Randy" Russell


1956 - 2020
Randall Paul "Randy" Russell Obituary
Randall Paul "Randy" Russell, 63, died 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta.
He was born Aug. 26, 1956, in Sidney, the son of Chester and Marcene (Jackson) Russell, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include long-time companion, Brenda Luma, Wapakoneta; siblings, Rick (Debbie) Russell, Dave (Joyce) Russell, Terri (Bryan) Esser, all of Botkins; nephews and nieces, Gary Russell, Alan (Tami) Russell, Brent Russell, Carmen (Eric) Kennel, Travis (Jacquelyn) Russell, Kristi (Josh) Huston, Kevin Esser, Kassidy Esser.
Randy was a truck driver for Botkins Grain and Feed (Provico) for many years. He was a member of the Botkins United Methodist Church and a 1974 graduate of Botkins High School. Randy owned several horses, enjoyed horseback riding, and was a member of the Thunder
Ridge Riders. He also enjoyed going to the "Little Brown Jug" with family and friends, watching western movies and the Cincinnati Bengals, horse-shoe pitching, and deer hunting. Randy always had a good story to tell his family and friends.
Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Botkins United Methodist Church, 111 East State St., Botkins. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Burial will be in the Loramie Valley Cemetery, Botkins, at a later date. The Eley Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Botkins United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020
