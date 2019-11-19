|
|
Raymond "Ray" W. Barber, 76, of 16255 Glynwood-New Knoxville Rd. in Glynwood, died 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 , 2019 at home.
He was born Nov. 17, 1943 in Lima to Joseph and Margaret (Hoehn) Barber.
On Nov. 15, 1968 in Decatur, Ind., he married Janet A. Montgomery who preceded him in death on Nov. 12, 2014.
He is survived by: son, Rick Miller of Anna; daughter, Lyn (Tim) Severt of Wapakoneta; daughter, Deanna (Dan) Chappie of Houston; daughter, Chrissy (Bryant "BeBop") Hensley of St. Marys;
nine grandchildren: Melissa Daniels, Brittany Miller, Kristin Anderson, Bradley Severt, Lucas Severt, Boston Hensley, Teighan Hensley, Malina Chappie, Tucker Chappie; four great-grandchildren: Jesa Green, Kyan Daniels, Lena Daniels, Merik Daniels; sister, Kay (John) Mueller of Glynwood; sister, Patricia Barber of Pataskala.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; parents, Joe and Peg; and granddaughter, Jessica Miller.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (Class of 1961) and received an engineering degree from Allied Institute of Technology in Chicago.
He was the owner of BRW Tool, Inc. in St. Marys. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Glynwood. Other memberships included the St. Marys-Lienen Friendship Organization, VFW Post #9289, Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association and Pheasants Forever.
Ray's favorite pastimes included tending to his honeybees, fishing trips to Rice Lake, Canada, outings with the Tuesday Night gang, and spending time with his family and friends at the pond.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with the Rev. Alex Witt, celebrant.
A private family burial will take place at the St. Thomas Cemetery in Glynwood. Visitation is from 1 to 7 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Marys – Lienen Friendship Organization. Online condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019