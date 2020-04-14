Home

Rebecca "Becky" (Braun) Martin


1954 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" (Braun) Martin Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" Martin, 65, of Wapakoneta passed away at 5:56 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Rita's, Lima.
She was born on June 7, 1954 in St. Marys to Cletus and Dorothy (Whited) Braun who preceded her in death. On Jan. 21, 1971 she married John U. Martin Jr. and he survives in Wapakoneta. 
Survivors include two sons, Tim (Jill) Martin of Buckland, Rich (Judi) Martin of St. Marys; four grandchildren, Cody (Sarah) Martin and Brooke (Brent Bohman) Martin, both of St. Marys, Elizabeth (Dustin Lumadue) Martin of Bellefontaine, John "J.T." Martin of Lakewood; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Martin; a brother, Mike (Susie) Braun; and a sister-in-law, Joyce (Donnie) Sheipline.
She was preceded in death by a son, Chris Martin; a brother, Pat Braun; and in-laws Karen Pack, Robert Martin, Jean Schneider and Vic Martin.
Becky graduated from Apollo Career Center with her nursing degree. She loved watching her grandchildren compete in their individual sports and activities. She was so proud of them. She loved to travel, collect antiques and enjoyed spoiling her dog, Misty.
Due to our nation's current health situation, private family services will be held at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial will follow at Buckland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Nationwide Children's Hospital 700 Children's Dr, Columbus, OH 43205. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020
