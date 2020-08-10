Richard "Dick" Bell died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at his home in Huber Heights.

He was born in 1943 to Harvey and Winnifred Bell and graduated in 1961 from Wapakoneta High School.

He is survived by wife Cathy, sons Rick of Chicago and Craig of Royal Oak, Mich., five grandchildren, sister Beckie Bledsoe and brother Ken, both of Wapakoneta, and a brother, Don of Middletown.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob.

Richard founded McNasty's Bar in Dayton in 1976 and ran it for 20 years. He also operated a food truck in the Dayton area since 2012 by that same name.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, August 8, at the Rip Rap Roadhouse, which is the original site of McNasty's.

