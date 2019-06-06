Home

Richard L. Apple


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard L. Apple Obituary
Richard L. Apple, 72, of St. Marys, died 5:55 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.
He was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Celina, the son of Clarence and Irene (Schneider) Apple. He married Marcia Kuhlman on Nov. 18, 1967, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 17, 2018.
He is survived by his children: David (Sherri) Apple of Wapakoneta; Diann (John) Jurcago of Strongsville; Jennifer (Dave) Sage of Piqua; Nicole Apple of St. Marys. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings: Joe (Nancy) Apple of St. Marys; Rose (Dave) Coleman of St. Marys.
Richard was a 1964 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He served in the Army National Guard and was a life member of American Legion Post 323. Richard retired from Minster Machine Company, where he was an electrician. He was a jack-of-all- trades, and he enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, Father Barry Stechschulte, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial donations may be made to a trust fund for Richard's grandson, Matthew. Condolences may be sent to Richard's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 7, 2019
