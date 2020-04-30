|
|
Richard M. "Dick" Wagner, age 90, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Dick proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He operated heavy equipment and was a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers for 60 plus years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (nee Blatz). They were married for 53 years. Dick was also preceded by two brothers, Leo and Harold Wagner.
He is survived by siblings, Rosetta Mertz, Clarence Wagner, Victor Wagner and Rita Riegelsperger; in-laws, Bernard "Benny" Mertz, Joyce Wagner, Rita (nee Blatz) Sheets, Daniel Sheets, Dianne (nee Blatz) Whitehead, Alan Whitehead, and Nancy Blatz; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial for family has been held in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Church of the Ascension at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the . Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on May 1, 2020