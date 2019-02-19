Richard W. Burget, 89, of Elida, passed at 6:25 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Lima Convalescent Home. He was born Aug. 4, 1929 in Amanda Township, Allen County to the late Walter A. and Ilo Staver Burget. On Dec. 22, 1975 he married Dorothy J. Barnes who preceded him in death Oct. 28, 2018.

Mr. Burget retired from Airfoil Textron. He spent three years with the National Guard and was a member of the Moose Lodge 199 of Lima.

Survivors include four children - Debra (Dave) Morgan of Findlay, Tamara (Danny) Walker of Wapakoneta, Brian Burget of Wapakoneta, and Shawn Burget of Lima; a stepdaughter - Deborah (John) Fuchs of Columbus; a stepson-in-law - Buzz (Kathy Long) Herold of Elida; eight grandchildren - April (Gary) Bates, Jason Walker, and Melanie (Jason) Martin, George (Trisha) Harold, Christy Harold, Amy Harold, Matt Fuchs, and Jenny Fuchs; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers - Norman Burget of Tampa, FL, Gail (Barbara) Burget of Delphos; a sister - Janet Holtzapple of Mansfield.

He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter - Carolyn R. Herold; two sisters - Helen Mueller and Dorothy Verbryke.



Funeral services will begin 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow in Allentown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, 959 West North Street, Lima, OH. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary