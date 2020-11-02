1/1
Robert C Cummins
1944 - 2020
Robert C. "Bob" Cummins, 76, of New Knoxville, passed away 2:20 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 18, 1944, in Lima, the son of Robert C., Sr. and Helen (Kantner) Cummins who preceded him in death. On Jan. 25, 1964, he married Susan Kay Horman; she died June 10, 2015.
Survivors include four children, Carrie C. (Mike) Marchal, New Knoxville, Cynthia S. (Charles) Short, Botkins, Bert A. (Tammy) Cummins, Lima, andCarl C. (Kim) Cummins, Botkins; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister, LaDonna (Robert) Kohler, Anna; and his companion, Linda Sneary, Lima.
Bob was a farmer and retired from the Wapakoneta Machine Co. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, Wapakoneta, the Sons of the American Legion, Post #444, New Knoxville, Buckeye Farm Antiques, and the Shawnee Long Rifle Club. Bob enjoyed raising chickens, farming, working on antique tractors, and anything outdoors, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed caring and taking his dog, Buddy, on road trips.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Brian Vernon officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.
The family will receive family and friends 4-8 p.m., Wednesday and 1 hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In accordance with state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2020.
