Robert D. Cunningham Sr., 85, of Orlando, Fla., passed away at 5:36 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Brookdale South Bay, South Kingston, R.I.
He was born June 14, 1934 in Cincinnati, the son of John and Doris (Brewer) Cunningham, who preceded him in death. In 1996, he married Takako Turnbull and she survives in Rhode Island.
Robert is survived by his children: a son, Robert D. Cunningham Jr. of Wapakoneta; two daughters: Dianna (Jeffrey) Gehrlich of Fairfield, and Patricia (Anthony) Miller of Wapakoneta; step-children, John (Diana) Turnbull of Merritt Island, Fla., Catherine (Elaine) Brissart of South Kingston, R.I., Cristine Turnbull of Providence, R.I. Four grandchildren, Marcy (David) Hale, Amber (Timmy) McDaniel, Zachary (fiancé Aprille) Miller, Tyler Miller; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Smith, Alyssa and Gavin Dominguez; a former brother-in-law, Donald (Cheryl) Stahler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Paul (Millie) Cunningham; sister and brother-in-law Mary (Ronnie) Freewalt; sister-in-law Betty Cunningham; a former wife, Vivian J. Cunningham; and two stepsons James and Bruce Turnbull.
Robert graduated in 1952 from Blume High School in Wapakoneta. He then joined the Department of the United States Navy right out of high school. He served on the USS Lloyd Thomas and retired in 1971 as a Chief Petty Officer. Robert drove a semi-truck for Stahler Trucking and Schneider Tank Lines prior to moving to Orlando, Fla. where he drove shuttle buses for Walt Disney. He retired from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Robert was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4287, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Loyal Order of Moose. Robert enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, and football.
Arrangements are by Avery & Storti Funeral Home and Crematory, Wakefield, R.I. Burial will be at a later date and time. Robert's children will receive family and friends on Nov. 2, 2019 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8445, Wapakoneta, where a memorial will take place with military rites at 12:15 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale South Bay Skilled Senior Living Center, 1959 Kingstown Rd., South Kingston, R.I. Please mark in memory of Robert D. Cunningham Sr.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019