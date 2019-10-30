Home

Robert George Youtsey Jr.


1948 - 2019
Robert George Youtsey Jr. Obituary
Robert George Youtsey Jr. age 71, of Wapakoneta passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health Center.
He was born Sept. 13, 1948 in Van Wert County to Robert G. Sr. and at the late Ann D. Studenka. His father survives in Van Wert. He married Deborah Lynn Henderson Sept. 5, 1970 and she survives in Wapakoneta.
George had worked for Lima Industrial Fire Protection, Mowery Painting & Drywall and had been a general contractor and owner operator of Aztec Painting and Drywall, retiring in 2010. He and his son helped each other with farming and enjoyed spending time with his family and supporting the grandkids. George also liked to go fishing and finding things with his metal detector.
Additional survivors include children: Sarah Zwiebel and John Youtsey both of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren: Blake, Lauren, Logan Youtsey, and Brandon Saam; sisters: Linda (Dwyane) Willingham of Van Wert, Patricia (Rodney) Pulfer of Convoy, Connie (Terry) Huffman of Arlington, Cindy (John) Feathers of Lima and Robin Klopp of Lima.
He was preceded in death by a sister: Vicki Barton and step sisters: Barb & Alice Youtsey.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 to 8 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be at 3 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019
