Robert J. Gibson


1918 - 2020
Robert J. Gibson Obituary
Robert J. Gibson, age 101 from Wapakoneta, passed at 4:06 a.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Auglaize Acres.
He was born Dec. 23, 1918 in Auglaize County to the late Frank and Chloe (Pierstorff) Gibson. On Aug. 29, 1942 he married Betty L. Phillips and she died Sept. 26, 1988.
He is survived by  two sons - Phil A. (Jeanne) Gibson and Robert L. 'Hoot' (Judy) Gibson both of Wapakoneta; a special friend, Syl Offenbacher of Indiana; seven grandchildren - Mace Gibson of Wapakoneta, Alison (Brian) Dupes of Wapakoneta, Marla (Jeff) Craig of New Hampshire, Matt (Trisha Elerick) Gibson of Powhatan Point, Scott Gibson of St. Marys, Brenda (Wayne) McCavit of Bryan, and Tom (Bonita Nicodemus) Sprague of Sidney; 16 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.
He is the last member of his family! One brother and five sisters preceeded him in death. 
Bob retired from farming and was a Logan Township Trustee for 26 years. He enjoyed fishing with his friends in his younger days. Bob loved spending time with his family.
There will be no public services. He will be buried in Walnut Hill Cemetery, near New Hampshire. Memorial contributions may be made to Buckland First Responders or Cridersville EMS. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com. Arrangements are by Bayliff &  Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020
