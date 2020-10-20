1/1
Roberta Bobbi Gayer
1943 - 2020
Roberta "Bobbi" Gayer, age 76, of Braselton, GA, formerly of Wapakoneta passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Ruth Becker; brother, David Becker; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Gayer, Robert Gayer, Gerald Counts; sisters-in-law, Mary Gayer and Kay Gayer.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lee E. Gayer, Braselton, GA; daughter, Kelli and Lee Hoover, Braselton, GA; son, Darin Gayer, FL; grandchild, Sarah D. Hoover; sisters, Pat and Bill Vermeer, Marietta, GA, Sharon Counts, Spencerville, and Terri and Ed Kraestchmer, Wapakoneta, OH; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Angie Gayer, Riverside, CA, Verl and Shirley Gayer, St. Marys, OH; sister-in-law, Sharon Gayer, Toledo, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Gayer was born November 7, 1943 in Spencerville. She was a 1961 graduate of Spencerville High School. After 10 years with Metokote Company, she retired as administrative assistant. She was an avid gardener and a member of the Moonlighters Garden Club.
The family would like to thank the staff of NEGA Hospice for all the care provided to Bobbi.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Park, St. Marys, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W. S. Boundary, PMB #202, Perrysburg, OH 43551, in memory of Roberta Gayer.
To express condolences, please sign the online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2020.
