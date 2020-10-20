Roberta "Bobbi" Gayer, age 76, of Braselton, GA, formerly of Wapakoneta passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Ruth Becker; brother, David Becker; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Gayer, Robert Gayer, Gerald Counts; sisters-in-law, Mary Gayer and Kay Gayer.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lee E. Gayer, Braselton, GA; daughter, Kelli and Lee Hoover, Braselton, GA; son, Darin Gayer, FL; grandchild, Sarah D. Hoover; sisters, Pat and Bill Vermeer, Marietta, GA, Sharon Counts, Spencerville, and Terri and Ed Kraestchmer, Wapakoneta, OH; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Angie Gayer, Riverside, CA, Verl and Shirley Gayer, St. Marys, OH; sister-in-law, Sharon Gayer, Toledo, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Gayer was born November 7, 1943 in Spencerville. She was a 1961 graduate of Spencerville High School. After 10 years with Metokote Company, she retired as administrative assistant. She was an avid gardener and a member of the Moonlighters Garden Club.
The family would like to thank the staff of NEGA Hospice for all the care provided to Bobbi.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Park, St. Marys, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W. S. Boundary, PMB #202, Perrysburg, OH 43551, in memory of Roberta Gayer.
Arrangements are by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA.