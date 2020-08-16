1/1
Robin J. Melton
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin J. Melton, age 63 of St. Marys, passed at 7:55 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 11, 1957 in Lima to the late William D. and Nellie Anne Jackson Melton. On Aug. 29, 2014 she married the love of her life, Abigail Strayer, who survives in St. Marys.
Robin retired as a laboratory supervisor with Ametek. She was a very passionate person, always investing herself into what she believed in, especially her music. She cared deeply about human rights, the Democratic party, and animals of all kinds. She will be remembered for her strong convictions and love.
Survivors also include two step-sons - Michael (Amy) Hurley of St. Marys, Aaron (Hannah) Binkley of Lima; a step-daughter - Tammy (Justin) Moyar of New Bremen; seven step-grandchildren; two brothers - Kenneth Ray Melton of Lima, William 'Dan' (Rowena) Melton of Cridersville; four sisters - Janice F. Ford of Cridersville, Joanne (Steve) Parnell of Lima, Doris J. Jordan of Lima, Judith L. Grady of Elida; several nieces and nephews with whom she had a special relationship; and a very special friend - Carmen Schafer of Findlay.
A celebration of life will begin 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. This will be a time of sharing memories, stories, and how Robin might have made an impact on your life. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery, near Cridersville. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Auglaize County Democratic Party or 4 Ocean. Memories may also be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved