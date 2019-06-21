Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn R. (Harrurff) Baker


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robyn R. (Harrurff) Baker Obituary
Robyn R. Baker, 57, of Bluefield, W. Va., formerly of Cridersville, died 4 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Princeton, W. Va.
She was born Feb. 8, 1962, in Lima, the daughter of Robert Lee and Gaylene Joyce (Adair) Harruff, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include two children, Matthew (Ashley) Harruff, Wapakoneta, Brittany (Johnathan) Swiney, Princeton, W. Va.; six grandchildren, Jaydon, Jazmyne, and Jennah Swiney, and Izabella, Dominic, and Madison Harruff; a brother, Robert L. "Bobby" (Ulajean) Harruff Jr.; and a sister, Rhonda Harruff, both of Wapakoneta.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" Harruff and Rodney Adair.
A homemaker, Robyn had worked at NuTek Foods, Wapakoneta. She had attended the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene, and was a member of Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, Ladies' Auxiliary.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Steven Ambrose officiating. The family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now