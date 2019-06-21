Robyn R. Baker, 57, of Bluefield, W. Va., formerly of Cridersville, died 4 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Princeton, W. Va.

She was born Feb. 8, 1962, in Lima, the daughter of Robert Lee and Gaylene Joyce (Adair) Harruff, who preceded her in death.

Survivors include two children, Matthew (Ashley) Harruff, Wapakoneta, Brittany (Johnathan) Swiney, Princeton, W. Va.; six grandchildren, Jaydon, Jazmyne, and Jennah Swiney, and Izabella, Dominic, and Madison Harruff; a brother, Robert L. "Bobby" (Ulajean) Harruff Jr.; and a sister, Rhonda Harruff, both of Wapakoneta.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" Harruff and Rodney Adair.

A homemaker, Robyn had worked at NuTek Foods, Wapakoneta. She had attended the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene, and was a member of Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, Ladies' Auxiliary.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Steven Ambrose officiating. The family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary