1/1
Roger D Adkins
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger D. Adkins, 76, of Jackson Center, OH, formerly of Lakeview, OH passed away peacefully Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home.
 
Roger was born on June 21, 1944 in Lima, OH, a son of the late Russell and Alice Thomas Adkins. He married Joyce Zimmerman on June 8, 1964 and she preceded him in death on October 27, 2004. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Constance Piercefield.
 
Roger is survived by his three daughters, Jodi (Brian) Williams of Jackson Center, Melissa Watson of Alger, OH and Betsi Kenner of Lakeview, eight grandchildren, Jessica, Samantha, Scott, Leah, Chad, Christopher, Ryan and Brooke, 19 great grandchildren, Addison, Scottie, Grace, Lili, Izzi, Teighan, Zeke, Emma, Stella, Daniel, Saylor, Keaton, Alia, Dawson, Addy, Douglas, Catrina, Hanna, and Kayle, a great-great granddaughter, Winter, and his fiancé, Mae Styer of Kenton, OH.
 
Roger was a 1962 graduate of Indian Lake High School. He was a United States Army veteran. Roger owned and operated Roger's Lock and Key for 45 years and was a former police officer for Stokes Township. He was a life member and Past Commander of Doyle R. Miller Amvet Post #39, life member of Tri-State Gas Engine and Tractor Association, and a member of Indian Lake Moose Lodge #1533 and Indian Lake Eagles Aeries #3615. Roger played bass guitar for several country bands over the years and enjoyed fishing and dancing.
 
Daniel Gutman will begin funeral services at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview. Visitation is Wednesday, October 14th from 4-7 pm. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, OH. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is requested that attendees be symptom free and to wear a mask in accordance with state guidelines.
 
Memorial Contributions may be given in Roger's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
 
Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel
205 S. Main St.
Lakeview, OH 43331
937-842-2700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved