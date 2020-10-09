Roger D. Adkins, 76, of Jackson Center, OH, formerly of Lakeview, OH passed away peacefully Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home.
Roger was born on June 21, 1944 in Lima, OH, a son of the late Russell and Alice Thomas Adkins. He married Joyce Zimmerman on June 8, 1964 and she preceded him in death on October 27, 2004. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Constance Piercefield.
Roger is survived by his three daughters, Jodi (Brian) Williams of Jackson Center, Melissa Watson of Alger, OH and Betsi Kenner of Lakeview, eight grandchildren, Jessica, Samantha, Scott, Leah, Chad, Christopher, Ryan and Brooke, 19 great grandchildren, Addison, Scottie, Grace, Lili, Izzi, Teighan, Zeke, Emma, Stella, Daniel, Saylor, Keaton, Alia, Dawson, Addy, Douglas, Catrina, Hanna, and Kayle, a great-great granddaughter, Winter, and his fiancé, Mae Styer of Kenton, OH.
Roger was a 1962 graduate of Indian Lake High School. He was a United States Army veteran. Roger owned and operated Roger's Lock and Key for 45 years and was a former police officer for Stokes Township. He was a life member and Past Commander of Doyle R. Miller Amvet Post #39, life member of Tri-State Gas Engine and Tractor Association, and a member of Indian Lake Moose Lodge #1533 and Indian Lake Eagles Aeries #3615. Roger played bass guitar for several country bands over the years and enjoyed fishing and dancing.
Daniel Gutman will begin funeral services at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview. Visitation is Wednesday, October 14th from 4-7 pm. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, OH.
Memorial Contributions may be given in Roger's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
