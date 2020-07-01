Roland E. "Toots" Zwiebel, 96, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 8:05 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at The Gardens of Wapakoneta.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1923 in Allen County to Raymond and Stella (Kohler) Zwiebel who preceded him in death. On July 22, 1950 he married Rosemary F. (Oen) Zwiebel and she passed away on Feb. 6, 2019.
Survivors include three children Timothy Zwiebel of Dayton, Michael (Mary) Zwiebel of St. Marys, Margery Zwiebel of Celina; three grandchildren, Matthew (Christi) Zwiebel of Coldwater, Jill (Todd) Grayson of Perrysburg, Mark (Britny) Zwiebel of Bluffton; nine great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law Donna (Bernard "Roy") Azbell; a brother, Tom Oen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law Randolph (Milda) Zwiebel, Eugene "Whitey" (Elzena) Zwiebel; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Charles (Rebecca) Oen and a sister-in-law Edna Oen.
Toots attended Botkins High School but left his senior year, although he did receive his high school diploma from Wapakoneta High School on Feb. 21, 2002 through a veteran's program. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947 in the 4th Replacement Depot in Tokyo, Japan as a heavy duty truck driver. He then worked as a livestock hauler for Leonard Oen before and after he married Leonard's daughter. Once his son Tim was born, he wanted to be home more so he changed employment and went to G.A. Wintzer and Sons where he drove trucks for 33 years. After retirement, he worked for Mike Swaney Buick GMC garage for 23 years and then finally retired at the age of 86. Toots was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and worked many years at the July 4th festival. He liked to go on fishing vacations with his son Tim and brothers-in-law Roy and Tom. Rosemary enjoyed traveling and Toots went with her on many trips around the country. He also liked to do word searches and spent most of his day doing them once he retired. Toots enjoyed family time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also an active member of the Wapakoneta Senior Citizens until the group disbanded.
The family would like to give special thanks for the assistance of Home Instead Senior Care and the Gardens of Wapakoneta for the excellent care they provided Toots in his final years.
Due to the current health concerns, there will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The will be no public visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Gardens of Wapakoneta Activity Fund or to St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Zwiebel family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.