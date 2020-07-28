Ron Fullen, 76, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 4:05 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Wapakoneta Manor following a battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1944 in Shadeville to Marvin and Ruth (Harris) Fullen who preceded him in death. On March 6, 1993, he married Tami Mertz and she survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include their four children, Lisa Frasure, Cathy Fullen, John Oliff, Kristi Oliff; seven grandchildren, Stephen, Brittney, Madison, Mitchel, Courtney, Christian, Annabelle; three brothers, Marvin (Carolyn) Fullen, Mike (Carol) Fullen, Kevin (Eula) Fullen; and a sister, Melanie (Jeff) Julien.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Caitlin Horlocker; a brother, Larry Fullen; and a sister, Millie George.
Ron retired from Koneta Rubber and was a member of the Eagles #691. He enjoyed mowing, fishing, sitting on his front porch and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his laughable humor and his quick wit.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church with Rev. Linda Lockwood officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Casual dress is requested by the family along with social distancing. In lieu of flowers the family strongly urges that memorial contributions be directed to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. The Fullen family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the Fullen family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.