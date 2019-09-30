|
|
Ronald E. "Ron" Harwell, 64, of Sidney, died 8:56 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born April 28, 1955, in Columbia, S.C., the son of Fred E. and Juanita (Williams) Harwell. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred, and mother and step-father, Juanita and Hargis Johnson. On Aug. 28, 1982, he married Vicki L. Parsons, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2018.
Survivors include a son, Frederic "Ric" (Erin) Harwell, Ashland; a sister, Pamela (Bill) Howard, Salyersville, Ky.; nephew, Billy Howard; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike (Carolyn) Parsons, Cridersville, Valerie Doty, Wapakoneta, and Sandi (Bill) Gesler, Wapakoneta; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his four legged friend, Sebastian.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Ronald E. Harwell II, and three sisters, Emma Jean, Debra, and Veronica Harwell.
Ron retired as a maintenance technician with Speedway Gas Stations. Prior to that he worked with the Cridersville Police Dept. and then served as a deputy with the Auglaize Co. Sheriff Dept. Ron was a member of the Only Believe Ministries Christian Center, Botkins, and the Bear's Den Breakfast Club, Cridersville. He was an avid Nascar and University of Kentucky Wildcats fan. He also enjoyed the outdoors, tinkering, and woodworking.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Kylan Booser officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, and one hour prior to the service, Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Gideons International. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019