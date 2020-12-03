1/1
Ronald L Kiefer
1934 - 2020
Ronald L. Kiefer, 86, of Wapakoneta, died 5:32 a.m., Monday Nov. 30, 2020, at his home. He was born September 1, 1934, in Wapakoneta, the son of Harold & Iva (Terwilliger) Kiefer, who preceded him in death. He married his best friend of several years, Sue Provanche, and she survives.
Other survivors include 5 children, Chris (Julie Sumpter) Kiefer, Marci (Steve) McCullough, Nick (Sam) Kiefer, Kerry Kiefer and Angie, and Scott Kiefer, all of Wapakoneta; a daughter-in-law, Kit Kiefer; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; former wife and mother of their children, Lois Kiefer Dammeyer.
He was preceded in death by a son, Craig Kiefer, a brother, Dick Kiefer, and a former daughter-in-law, Victoria Storer.
Ron attended St. Joseph High School, and worked at Holsum Bakery, for 33 years. He also worked at Stinebaugh Construction, Wapakoneta. He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Amvets, the American Legion, and the V.F.W. He enjoyed playing cards, and golfing. He had a hole-in-one while playing golf at Celina. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Graveside services will be 12:00 p.m., Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta, with Chaplain Glory Geib officiating. The Eley Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of the arrangements, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeand crematory.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
