Ronald W. Luttmer, 66, of Wapakoneta, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence in Wapakoneta.
He was born July 30, 1953, in Celina, the son of Alfred F. and Pauline M. (Reier) Luttmer. His mother survives in St. Henry, and his father is deceased.
Other survivors include two children, Jessica (Nicholas) Botkin, St. Marys, and Eric Luttmer, Rowlett, Texas; three grandchildren, Parker, Logan, and Ava; three brothers, Randy (Susie) Luttmer, Melvin (Marlene) Luttmer, and Marvin (Lucy) Luttmer, all of St. Henry.
Ron retired in 2015 from Continental, formerly Goodyear Tire and Rubber, St. Marys. He was a 1971 graduate of St. Henry High School, and was a veteran of U.S. Navy. He enjoyed dirt track racing, and was a regular at Lucky Steer restaurant, Wapakoneta.
Services will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 16, 2020