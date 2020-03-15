Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Luttmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Luttmer


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Luttmer Obituary
Ronald W. Luttmer, 66, of Wapakoneta, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence in Wapakoneta.
He was born July 30, 1953, in Celina, the son of Alfred F. and Pauline M. (Reier) Luttmer. His mother survives in St. Henry, and his father is deceased.
Other survivors include two children, Jessica (Nicholas) Botkin, St. Marys, and Eric Luttmer, Rowlett, Texas; three grandchildren, Parker, Logan, and Ava; three brothers, Randy (Susie) Luttmer, Melvin (Marlene) Luttmer, and Marvin (Lucy) Luttmer, all of St. Henry.
Ron retired in 2015 from Continental, formerly Goodyear Tire and Rubber, St. Marys. He was a 1971 graduate of St. Henry High School, and was a veteran of U.S. Navy. He enjoyed dirt track racing, and was a regular at Lucky Steer restaurant, Wapakoneta.
Services will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -