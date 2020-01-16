Home

Rory K. "Big R" Smith


1965 - 2020
Rory K. "Big R" Smith Obituary
Rory K. 'Big R' Smith, age 55 of Cridersville, passed at 6:48 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born  Jan. 13, 1965 in Lima, to Richard R. and Sally Ann Schgier Smith. His mother preceded him in death and his father survives in Cridersville. On Oct. 1, 1988 he married Julie A. Black, and she survives in Cridersville.
Rory had worked as a chemical operator with Nutrien 'Potash' for over 34 years. He attended Cridersville United Methodist Church. His hobbies included playing poker and golfing. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Vikings, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most of all, he treasured time spent with his family.
Also surviving are three children - Beau C. (Brittney) Smith of Cridersville, twins -  Hannah M. (John Morman) Smith of Shawnee and Dalton R. (Lyndsey Roberts) Smith of Cridersville; two grandpuppies - Roxie and Marlie; three grandchildren - Brylee K. Smith, Austin C. Morman, Kristofer P. 'KMan' Morman; two brothers - Richard A. (Stephanie) Smith of O'Fallon, Mo., Russell L. Smith of Coldwater, Mich.; two sisters - Wendy S. Wertz of Wapakoneta, Candace L. (Austen) Roberts of Lima; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev Mark Hollinger and Rory's Uncle Rev. Robert Tussing will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Ch-Ki-Lo Food Pantry. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020
