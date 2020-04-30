Rosa-Lee (Miller) Perry, 63, of Gulfport, Miss. and formally of Wapakoneta, passed away at her residence.

She was born Nov. 13, 1956 in Rapid City, S.D., to the late Ronald D. Miller and Anna Lea (Tenney) Miller who have preceded her in death. Also preceded her in death is a brother, Ronald Dean Miller II, and an uncle, David Wayne Smith.

On May 7, 2011, she married Bernie Perry of Gulfport and he survives.

Other survivors are her twin sister, Rose Marie (Miller) Roof of Plain City; her step-sons, Chad (Mandy) Dunlap and Todd (April) Dunlap, both of Wapakoneta; a nephew, Jon (Tiffany) Long of Plain City; two nieces, Rachel Long of Columbus, and Holly Long of Plain City. Also dear family members Theresa (Richard) Ramga of Wapakoneta, Natasha (Steve) Dwenger of New Bremen, and Eric Smith of Columbus. She is also survived by her grandchildren and her great-nieces and nephews.

Rosa-Lee graduated from Wapakoneta Senior High School in 1975. She enjoyed her church, Unity Spiritual Center in Gulfport, along with her Zumba and Soul Line Dancing classes. She loved to ride her motorcycle along the Gulf Coast, gardening, bird watching, and fishing. She also had a fond love for sea turtles. Rosa-Lee will always be remembered for her bright and contagious smile and being full of laughter. She loved her family and friends.

"You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray. You'll never know dear, how much I love you, please don't take my sunshine away."

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we can not have a memorial service in Gulfport or Wapakoneta. The services will be scheduled at a later date.

