Rose Marie "Rosie" Cole, 82, of Wapakoneta, died 2:45 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born May 18, 1937, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Harry and Doris (Roby) Bryan Jr., who preceded her in death. In Sept. 1962, she married Don A. Cole, and he died Jan. 10, 1978.
Survivors include a son, Don A. Cole II, Kennesaw, Ga.; five siblings, Eloise (Richard) Katterhenry, Harriet Whetstone, Sara (Brice) Young, Katie (Jake) McCullough, Harry David (Barb) Bryan, all of Wapakoneta; numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosie was a R.N. working for Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, and then retired in 2003 from St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was a member of the First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. She graduated from Blume High School in 1955 and from Miami Valley School of Nursing in 1958. Rosie enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.
Due to current health restrictions, private family services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Burial will be at a later date in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton. Memorials may be directed to the First English Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 10 to May 14, 2020.