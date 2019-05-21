Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siferd-Orians Funeral Home
506 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 224-2010
For more information about
Rose Springer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Springer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie (Kline) Springer


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Marie (Kline) Springer Obituary
Rose Marie Springer, 76, died at 6:30 a.m. on May 20, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living of Findlay.
She was born on June 1, 1942 in Lima to the late Bernard W. and Bernadine A. Kline.
Mrs. Springer was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Wapakoneta. She graduated from Lima Central Catholic High School in 1960 and attended Northwestern School of Commerce. In 1961, she was employed by United Telephone Company of Lima.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Thomas R. Springer, formerly of Wapakoneta. They were married on June 8, 1963. Survivors include a son, Michael T. Springer (Sonya) of Findlay, and two grandchildren: Nathan and Kyle Springer.
Rose was interested in history and enjoyed traveling, interior decorating and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd., Lima. Friends may call from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Father Michael Houston will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery in Lima. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Condolences may be expressed at www. siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now