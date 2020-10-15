Rosi Miller, 67, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Rita's, Lima.
She was born on April 30, 1953, in Fostoria, to Gregorio and Adela Morales Posada, who have preceded her in death. On June 28, 1992, she married Ron Miller, who survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors also include three children, Josh and Laine Muston of Lima, and Tasha Muston and Zach Miller, both of Wapakoneta; daughter-in-law, Lindsay Bricker of Wapakoneta; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, John Posada, Steve and Vicki Posada, and Javier and Sue Posada; her father-in-law, Mike Miller; and two sister-in-laws, Michelle Tidwell and Deb and Ted Winner.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her son, Jordan Bricker; two sisters, Lupe Posada and Leticia Sharp; her mother-in-law, Lynn Miller; and brother-in-law, Brian Tidwell.
Rosi was a devoted wife and mother, but her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She loved spending time with them, taking them wherever they needed to go, and cheering them on at their sporting events. She loved shopping and going out to eat with her close friends. Rosi was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Wapakoneta Eagles, Aerie 691.
Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Rev. Jedidiah Tritle will officiate. Friends may call from noon Friday, until the time of services. Burial will follow in Buckland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com