Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Mincks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross E. Mincks


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ross E. Mincks Obituary
Ross E. Mincks, 53, of Wapakoneta, passed away 4:31 p.m., Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, following a brief illness.
He was born Jan. 12, 1967, in Lima, the son of Brian C. and Christine A. (Schmaltz) Mincks. His mother survives in Wapakoneta, and his father is deceased. On Feb. 17, 2001, he married Robby Moler, and she survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Olivia Rhae Mincks and Sophia Renee Mincks, both of Wapakoneta.
Ross was sales manager with Kogge Plumbing and Heating, St. Marys. He was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, Wapakoneta, and was a member of its Worship Band. He was a 1985 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. Ross enjoyed playing the drums, and going to concerts with his daughters.
Due to current health restrictions, private family services will be held at the Harvest Baptist Church, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a GoFundMe account in Ross' name for his daughters' education. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -