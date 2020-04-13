|
|
Ross E. Mincks, 53, of Wapakoneta, passed away 4:31 p.m., Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, following a brief illness.
He was born Jan. 12, 1967, in Lima, the son of Brian C. and Christine A. (Schmaltz) Mincks. His mother survives in Wapakoneta, and his father is deceased. On Feb. 17, 2001, he married Robby Moler, and she survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Olivia Rhae Mincks and Sophia Renee Mincks, both of Wapakoneta.
Ross was sales manager with Kogge Plumbing and Heating, St. Marys. He was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, Wapakoneta, and was a member of its Worship Band. He was a 1985 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. Ross enjoyed playing the drums, and going to concerts with his daughters.
Due to current health restrictions, private family services will be held at the Harvest Baptist Church, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a GoFundMe account in Ross' name for his daughters' education. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020