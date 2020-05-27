Roy Elisha Conner
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Elisha Conner, 55, of Wapakoneta, passed away May 24, 2020.
Roy was born on April 10, 1965 in Lima to the late Mary (Lease) West and Roy Lundy. On Feb. 7, 1991, he married Shelly (Neal) Conner.
He is survived by two sons, Brett (Ammie) Nicoll of Cridersville and Dillon (Lexi Richie) Conner of Elida; two grandchildren, Isabel and Logan Nicoll; one brother, Bobby West; three sisters, Rose, Brenda and Viola; two sisters-in-law; Tannie (Jesse Hill) Crider, Jodie (Keith Gottfried) Neal; three nieces, Madison (Desmend White) Whitling, Anna (Abdulaziz Alshebany) Whitling, Lancey Snyder; one nephew, Kaydon Snyder.
He is preceded in death by two sons, Alex and Anthony Conner.
Roy was very skilled in heavy equipment operation and worked for many years as an over-the-road semi-truck driver and even more years as a high lift crane operator.
He loved to make people laugh and always had a story to tell. His friends can attest that he was an expert in profanity, a badge he wore with honor. Roy loved spending time with his best friend Jennifer and the rest of the gang at the Shell gas station. He was the best daddy to his boys and the most loving and proud grandpa. He will be missed by all who knew him and his family will feel his loss forever.
No public services are planned. Arrangements are being handled by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory in Wapakoneta.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved