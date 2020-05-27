Roy Elisha Conner, 55, of Wapakoneta, passed away May 24, 2020.

Roy was born on April 10, 1965 in Lima to the late Mary (Lease) West and Roy Lundy. On Feb. 7, 1991, he married Shelly (Neal) Conner.

He is survived by two sons, Brett (Ammie) Nicoll of Cridersville and Dillon (Lexi Richie) Conner of Elida; two grandchildren, Isabel and Logan Nicoll; one brother, Bobby West; three sisters, Rose, Brenda and Viola; two sisters-in-law; Tannie (Jesse Hill) Crider, Jodie (Keith Gottfried) Neal; three nieces, Madison (Desmend White) Whitling, Anna (Abdulaziz Alshebany) Whitling, Lancey Snyder; one nephew, Kaydon Snyder.

He is preceded in death by two sons, Alex and Anthony Conner.

Roy was very skilled in heavy equipment operation and worked for many years as an over-the-road semi-truck driver and even more years as a high lift crane operator.

He loved to make people laugh and always had a story to tell. His friends can attest that he was an expert in profanity, a badge he wore with honor. Roy loved spending time with his best friend Jennifer and the rest of the gang at the Shell gas station. He was the best daddy to his boys and the most loving and proud grandpa. He will be missed by all who knew him and his family will feel his loss forever.

No public services are planned. Arrangements are being handled by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory in Wapakoneta.

