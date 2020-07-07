Ruben C. Perez, 64, of Wapakoneta, died 5:04 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Wapakoneta Manor.
He was born Oct. 22, 1955, in Paducah, Texas, the son of Nicholas and Virginia (Castillo) Perez, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include seven children: Ruben Jr., Nic, Tom, Sara, Amy, Kendra, and Kacey;18 grandchildren; siblings, Eva Overman, Juan Balderaz, Nick Perez, Max Perez, Mary Madigan, Jessica Hoskins, Patsy Andrews, and Narciso Perez.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Kempton Perez, and two brothers, Joe Perez and Noel Balderaz.
Ruben was a self employed construction worker. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Ray Claybaugh officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
While we ask that social distancing be maintained, family and friends are welcome to attend.