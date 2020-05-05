Ruby Nichols, 92, of Wapakoneta, went peacefully to be with her Lord and began soaring with the Angels at 2:18 p.m., May 4, 2020, at the Lima Memorial Health Systems.
She was born May 18, 1927, in Lancer, Ky., the daughter of Levi and Laura (Addington) Roop, who preceded her in death. On May 25, 1946, she married Henry Nichols, and he died July 9, 2001.
Survivors include three children, Donnie (Susan) Nichols, Wapakoneta, Terry (Elaine) Nichols, Columbus, Sheila (Mark) Snider, Cridersville; three grandchildren, Matthew (Kinley) Nichols, Katie (Matt) Warren, Angela Nichols; great-grandchildren Matthew Paul Warren, Jack Corbin Warren, and Jonathon Dean Warren; sister-in-law Verlin Nichols, Prestonsburg, Ky.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Natalie Perry; son-in-law, Bill Doering; and siblings Curtis, Astor, Ernest, Gladys, Russel, Aileen, Adis, Irene, Otis, T.J., Arnold, and Donald.
A homemaker, Ruby had worked for Superior Metal Products and Fisher Cheese Co. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She loved her Wapakoneta Manor Family and the time she spent there.
Due to current health restrictions, private family services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Eley funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Neil Brady officiating. Burial will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Manor Activities Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomaandcrematoy.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 5 to May 10, 2020.