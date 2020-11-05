Russell A. Moon Jr., 68, of Wapakoneta, died 10:05 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, OH.
He was born Nov. 13, 1951, in Bellefontaine, the son of Russell E. And Betty (Cole) Moon, who survive in Buckland. On Feb. 2, 1976, he married Connie S. Place, and she survives in Wapakoneta.
Other survivors include two children, Michelle (Shawn) Watt, and Michael Moon, both of Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren, Tyler (fiancée- Brooke Mertz ) Hone, Alyssa Watt, Aryka Watt, Alyson Watt, Mara Moon,Sophie Moon and Thatcher Moon; two brothers, David (Rosie) Moon, Wapakoneta and Steve Moon, Wapakoneta; his mother-in-law, Betty Place, Buckland; and brother-in-law, Denny (Linda) Place, Wapakoneta.
Russ worked as a manager of Speckman Automotive, Inc., Wapakoneta, for over 41 years. He was a 1969 graduate of Wapakoneta High School, and his memberships included Brands Lake Fishing Club, Moulton Gun Club, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #691, and the Auglaize Roots and Shoots Garden Club. Russ enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley. He most enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, Pastor Kent Place officiating. Burial will follow in the Buckland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Russell Moon Memorial Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
In honor of Russell, the family requests that casual attire be worn during the visitation and funeral services. In keeping with current state guidelines, masks and social distancing are required